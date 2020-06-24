Liberty Co. Schools cite safety as a priority on reopening schools

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Liberty County schools plan to reopen their doors to students on August 4th. They say the safety and well-being of students remain a top priority, which is why parents have two different instruction options for the upcoming school year.
Liberty County’s Superintendent says the district’s preference is to get students back into the classroom but understands some families might not feel comfortable with that.
“We don’t want them homeschooled,” said Superintendent Franklin Perry. “We don’t want them staying out of school. We want to serve them.”
The district has put out an online parent survey, asking if parents plan to send their child back to school, or if they will continue virtual learning this upcoming school year.
“Each one of our youngsters have their own devices,” he says. “We’re in the process right now making sure that each one has internet access. So we can serve anyone that wants to be served, we can serve them virtually.”
According to the district, out of 10,000 students. parents have only responded for about 4,000 of the district’s students.
These results will ultimately help guide the district with its reopening plans.
“We can get the schedules, how many teachers we’re going to need,” he says.
Dr. Perry says if a student heads back to the classroom, they will notice changes due to safety guidelines, but the learning aspect remains the same. This goes for online learning too the student might not see his or her classmates and teacher in-person, but they’ll be taught the same as if they were inside the classroom.
“We have the capacity to do this,” said Dr. Perry. “We are very fortunate. So why not offer these options?”
If parents have questions about reopening plans, they are asked to call the district or can reference this FAQ.
