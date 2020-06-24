One Love Animal Rescue receives donation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A generous donation will help one local animal rescue continue its efforts in Savannah.
Chatham Parkway Subaru made the donation Wednesday afternoon. Over $18,000 will go the One Love Animal Rescue.
The group says the money will stay right here in Savannah to help spay and neuter pets. That effort will help reduce over-population issues and the number of homeless pets.
The car dealership says its excited to partner with the rescue's local chapter.
“It means a lot, you know. Animals are parts of people’s families too. Plus, it’s giving back to the community. With all the things that’s going on. We want to give back. It’s part of the Share the Love event. We do this once a year,” Chatham Parkway Subaru General Manager Winston Pittman, Jr. said.
“We are so grateful for Subaru’s support. We’ve been supported by them in the past as well, and we really appreciate the donation. We have over 200 animals in our care right now, so this is really going to be a worthwhile donation. We’re going to make good use of the money, so thank you very much,” One Love Animal Rescue volunteer Catherine McCormick said.
The rescue has been adopted as the dealership’s “Hometown Charity.” That means the donation was matched by Subaru of America.
