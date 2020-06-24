One-on-one with new CNT interim director

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The interim director of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team said he’s no stranger to the leadership role. In fact, he’s been deputy director since 2018.
He says right now one of his main focuses is maintaining some continuity for agents and them building cases against suspected drug dealers and traffickers in Chatham County that will eventually be heard here at the courthouse.
Interim Director Michael Izzo will make his first appearance at County Commission as the CNT lead this Friday to give the first agency report since his predecessor’s in late February. It will also be the first report looking at 2020 numbers.
Last week, we learned Chatham County became the first county outside metro-Atlanta to join the Atlanta-Carolinas Region High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and Interim Director Izzo explained how CNT stands to benefit from the federal designation.
“Basically, it gives funding, it gives resources to us to use as far as our investigations. I’m sure it’s going to help us with drug purchases, travel, whatever investigative needs we have,” Izzo said.
And even though he’s stepping into the lead role with added hurdles facing narcotics agents, like concerns over COVID-19, Izzo says he’s committed to keeping the agency on track.
“CNT will continue to do what they always have, and that’s treat people decent, work decent cases, focus on conviction rates, not arrest stats. So, we’ll continue to follow Director Eagan’s lead when he was here, and I’m sure the next director will follow that path, too,” Izzo said.
Izzo said he won’t be seeking the position. He says a drug advisory board is conducting interviews now to find candidates to recommend to the county manager.
