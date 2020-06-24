Port City Logistics announce expansion, 200 new jobs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs are heading to Chatham County.
Port City Logistics says they’re expanding. That expansion will include investing $80 million for the construction of a new headquarters and warehouse in Port Wentworth. It will also create 200 new jobs.
With the expansion, Port City Logistics expects to handle an additional 50,000 shipping containers through the Port of Savannah annually.
The facility is expected to be completed over the next 18 months.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.