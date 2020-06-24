Richmond Hill pastor discusses hate crime bill awaiting governor’s signature

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Many city leaders and activists in Richmond Hill say the hate crime bill has been a long time coming, especially for the black community.
Almost 24 hours after the bill passed through both the senate and the house, local leaders say it's not only a great step forward for the state, but it shows progression when dealing with systemic racism in many communities.
Emmanual Christian Church pastor Daniel Boyd says with Georgia being the cradle of the Civil Rights movement, the passing of the bill would fit right in with Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
Boyd says although it's unfortunate that it took another tragedy to put some urgency into getting the bill passed, it's still a moment to embrace.
“I think that this step will continue to create conversation and lead to other systemic changes that must take place, because this is a systemic issue, systemic racism, it comes from the word system so there’s a system that has to be deconstructed. I think this house bill is a part of that deconstruction that’s necessary to create more conversations,” Boyd said.
The hate crime bill stiffens penalties and sentences when someone is convicted of a hate crime. A crime is considered a hate crime when a victim is targeted specifically because of their race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, mental or physical disability.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet signed the bill into law.
