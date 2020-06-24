Savannah Firefighters practice life-saving techniques focused on car safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -First responders are getting valuable life-saving training.
Savannah Fire Rescue firefighters are working through forty hours of training, and running drills simulating cutting crash victims out of cars.
“We respond to a large amount of vehicle accidents every day,” Chief Howard says. “And out of that amount of vehicle accidents, say one out of every ten we have to perform an extrication to get the victim out of the vehicle.”
Savannah Fire Rescue Captain Roy Howard says once their truck or heavy rescue companies get to a crash scene where a driver or passenger is trapped, they work to stabilize the vehicle.
“If they were to shift while we were working on them, it could endanger the firefighters, or it could injure the victims more,” he says.
Howard says keeping firefighters up to speed on training is also crucial because of the ever-evolving safety measures and materials that go into vehicle manufacturing. So having community partners like this one are crucial, and allows Savannah Fire Rescue to practice these tactical rescues more frequently than they use to.
“They supply us vehicles pretty much whenever we ask for them,” Howard says. “It’s just priceless to be able to get access to these vehicles with the time to do the training.”
Firefighters will practice machine entrapment technical rescue training on Thursday.
The Savannah Fire Department is accepting applications for trainee positions until the end of August.
