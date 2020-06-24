Savannah officer photographed helping push car that had broken down

Savannah officer photographed helping push car that had broken down
A Savannah Police Department officer helping push a broken down vehicle. (Source: Idell Biles)
By WTOC Staff | June 24, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 1:26 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer was photographed helping push a car that had broken down.

Idell Biles posted the photographs to Facebook saying the officer was helping push the car off Waters Avenue near Memorial University Medical Center.

The department shared the post from Biles with a caption saying in part, “this is what we’re here for -- to not only respond to crime but to be friends and neighbors to our residents and lend a hand.”

Our officers enjoy a good workout on these warm summer days. No, but really, this is what we're here for -- to not only...

Posted by Savannah Police Department on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.