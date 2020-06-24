SCCPSS now accepting applications for new E-Learning Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The application process is now open for a new online learning option in Savannah.
The new Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy was created for the 2020-21 school year. According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, the E-Learning Academy “is a tuition-free, stand-alone school that uses an online instructional model as its major approach; thereby providing families with flexibility and choice regarding their learning experiences.”
The E-Learning Academy will serve 900 students in grades 3-12 this school year. Courses will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the school district.
The application process for the Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy is open now and can be accessed through the school’s website. Please click here. The enrollment process will end on July 17.
Those eligible to study through the SCCPSS E-Learning Academy are both current SCCPSS students and non-SCCPSS students (fees apply for non SCCPSS, out-of-county students).
Students enrolled in the district’s E-Learning Academy will be able to participate in sports, may engage in CTAE Pathways and Lab Experiences, and will have access to school meals.
Please click here for a Frequently Asked Questions guide provided by the school system.
