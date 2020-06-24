Some Savannah restaurants close due to positive COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local businesses have closed after reporting that a member of their staff has contracted COVID-19.
It’s important to note that restaurants do not have to tell customers if a person at the facility tests positive. Those who are diagnosed cannot come to work, but their close contacts can as long as they wear a mask and are symptom free.
Dr. Lawton Davis, with the Coastal Health District says businesses can decide for themselves to stay open or closed, but ultimately you make the call if you feel safe to go or not.
Spanky’s Southside in Savannah will be closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive.
A sign posted on the door tells customers that the restaurant will be closed for the next few days for the safety of employees and customers. The sign is dated Friday, June 19.
The posting states that the restaurant has asked all employees to get testing and they will not be able to return without a negative result.
Molly McGuire’s also posted that they would be closing for a few days after an employee tested positive for the virus. They say that all employees would be tested before returning to work.
The Five Spot posted a similar message on Saturday afternoon, citing an asymptomatic employee as reason for their closure. All employees have been sent for testing and will not return for 14 days.
Service Brewing posted a similar message, thanking their patrons for working with them as they attempted to reopen. They will be closed until further notice after an employee tested positive.
The Rail Pub in downtown Savannah is also closed for the time being while the rest of their workers get tested and their buildings are cleaned, according to a message posted Sunday on its Facebook page:
The Shellhouse Restaurant announced on Thursday that it was closing for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Treylor Park and Hitch announced the Savannah locations will be closed after receiving notice some of their customers tested positive for COVID-19. They are also requiring their staff to be tested.
The Olde Pink House announced one of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19. They have decided to temporarily close.
