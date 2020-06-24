Someone tried to hack into Richmond Hill city employee computers

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill city hall employees are getting back to normal after someone tried to hack their computer system.
City Clerk Dawnne Greene said they noticed something was wrong when their computer systems started to slow down and, in some cases, would freeze; that's when they knew someone started to encrypt their files.
She says although no personal information or documents were affected, they're happy the situation didn't get any worse.
“What they did was ask us for a ransom and to be paid in bitcoin, but we already had all of the backups and it was just for the encryption keys, so we could un-encrypt all of our files that they had started to do. This has been happening a lot in the last couple of years for a lot of different municipalities, so we knew that it could happen to us at some point in time,” Greene said.
Greene said the city does have cyber security insurance but they didn’t have to use it in this situation because they were able to handle the issue in house.
