Two Effingham Co. jail officers arrested for bringing controlled substances into the facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Effingham County jail officers have been arrested and two more on paid administrative leave after a three month investigation.
Jaleen Connerly, 32, and Betrice Taylor, 50, were arrested and charged with numerous things to include bringing a controlled substance inside the facility.
Connerly is charged with:
- Obtaining, procuring, or giving an inmate tobacco or tobacco product without consent of jailer
- Attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act
- Bribery
- Unlawful for person/employee to associate with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity
- Unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance, giving to or possession by inmates prohibited items
- Giving to or possession by inmates prohibited items
Taylor is charged with:
- Unlawful for person/employee to associate with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity
- Giving to or possession by inmates prohibited items
- Unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance
- Attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act
Both women posted bail and have been released. The ongoing investigation also indicated two other employees that will remain on leave until the investigation is completed.
