Wednesday: Scattered downpours linger into the evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, it is mild and muggy this morning with many spots in the low to mid-70s and some communities in the upper 70s. The forecast remains mostly dry this morning.
The temperatures warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s away from the beach this afternoon. Spotty storms are likely this afternoon followed by, the potential, of some storms moving into our area from middle Georgia this evening.
More scattered storms are likely Thursday afternoon and early evening before the forecast dries out and gets hazier this weekend as dust filters in from the Gulf of Mexico and middle U.S.
Hazy, hot and humid weather is in the weekend forecast, with just the slightest chance of rain.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.