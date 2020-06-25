Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping and domestic violence charges.
The sheriff’s office served a search warrant Thursday on Lady’s Island looking for 43-year-old Israel Baysden. He was not found.
Baysen is wanted for Kidnapping, Domestic Violence High and Aggravated and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime in connection with an incident that occurred Wednesday night.
Baysden may have been seen on foot this afternoon in the City of Beaufort. Baysden is a Caucasian male, 5'04" tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Baysden should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Baysden’s whereabouts is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.