Boys and Girls Club of the Lowcountry reopens

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Lowcountry is back open at limited capacity.
They have had to cut back on the amount of students they can serve by a third and now they’re realizing that the programs they have set up are almost like a test run of how students will act when the school year starts.
“We plan to operate through the end of July and then we will see what the fall brings,” says director Chris Protz.
“We took several weeks putting together a re-opening plan,” said program director Daniel Godsun.
But with several new adjustments.
“Set up the parameters. The main thing is setting up a system. A system in parameters that the kids will follow.”
The program only has 100 students registered, a far cry from their typical 350.
“My job was to really look at the facility and see how many children we could serve with the space.”
The kids are grouped into 10 or less, to limit spread between students. Instead of playing group sports they are practicing one on one skills.
“The kids are learning more about the sports and how to control their own bodies and develop their own skills.”
But now that the summer program has been figured out, directors are trying to plan for the school year.
“It is a challenge. It is a challenge and what I’ve learned is that there is no perfect science.”
“Both are traditional clubs, Hilton Head and Bluffton, should be able to open when the schools reopen.”
They have to wait for schools to give direction. They say in the meantime, students are adapting to socially distancing, together.
“As we’ve all been to school and kind of standing in line and stuff, the kids learn. It’s about setting it up and being consistent with it.”
The directors say the kids are just happy to get out of the house and be back with their friends.
“The kids are excited. They wanna run up and hug you. They have been home. And you know, we are teaching them to elbow thing and the air high-fives. So the energy has been high. The kids have been excited.”
