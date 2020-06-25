City council considers expanding Savannah’s open container zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may soon be able to walk around Forsyth Park with your favorite cocktail. The city of Savannah is looking to expand its open container zone throughout different neighborhoods.
On Thursday, June 25, city council is expected to start a pilot program to see how the expansion would work. If council passes this proposal, people will be able to walk around with a “to-go cup” for the next 90 days in not only the Historic District, but also specific areas of the Victorian Neighborhood, Thomas Square Neighborhood, and Forsyth Park.
The Victorian Neighborhood includes the Starland District, which is the home of Starland Yard. It's a fairly new spot that includes a bar, pizzeria, and showcases a couple of food trucks each day.
General Manager of Starland Yard, Ava Pandiani, says her staff is constantly having to tell people to not leave the yard with their alcohol because right now, this area is not included in the city’s open container zone.
Other businesses like Starland Yard say the zone needs to be expanded because other parts of the city are just as lively.
“There were certainly bars and restaurants here in the area. But there wasn’t much of an atmosphere for a night out in the Starland District. But that’s certainly changed within the last year. From the first time we saw a bachelorette party walking down Bull Street, we knew things were changing and Savannah would have to change with it,” said Pandiani, Starland Yard GM.
The pilot program would end in September. From there, city staff would meet with community members and business owners to see if it was something they would want to make permanent.
