City of Richmond Hill holding food drive with donor perks

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill is holding a food drive for two of its local food banks and there’s a special gift for the community.
The Downtown Development Authority says there’s a purpose behind the gift. The city of Richmond Hill has 34 locally-owned restaurants and all of them are being impacted by COVID-19.
Pretty much everyone who lives in Richmond Hill has also been impacted by the virus. And when people are in need, they often turn to their local food banks.
Richmond Hill has two food banks: The Way Station and Eleos Food Pantry. Both are currently in need of more supplies, and the restaurants in Richmond Hill are stepping in to help them stock their shelves.
The Downtown Development Authority has purchased around $34,000 in local gift cards. They plan to distribute the gift cards to the people who drop off the needed supplies at Thursday’s event. The DDA says the event will help the food banks as well as the restaurants, who will benefit from the extra business.
The food drive will be Thursday, June 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at J. F. Gregory Park. Some of the needed supplies include canned vegetables, canned fruits, ravioli, soups, rice, cereal, and pasta. Those dropping off donations are asked to remain in their vehicle.
