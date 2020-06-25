Community mourns the loss of Deputy Felton ‘Duck’ Brewton

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Evans County are mourning following the passing of a beloved long-time sheriff’s deputy.
If you ever spent time with Deputy Felton "Duck" Brewton and heard his distinctive quack-like laugh, you knew how he got his nickname. That charm and his love for people were just some of the things that endeared him to this community.
Colleagues showed their respects early this morning when they escorted Brewton’s body back from the hospital where he passed in Savannah. He’d suffered from Crohn’s Disease and kidney failure.
For 30 years, Brewton could be found at any major case helping bring in the suspects, often without a struggle.
“If you needed to negotiate with somebody, he was the first person to call for that sort of thing. If he didn’t know the person directly, he knew somebody who did,” said Sheriff Randall Tippins.
Long time Recreation Department director Danny Swain hired Brewton when he was a high school senior. He spent 40 years of his off-duty time, coaching and mentoring generations of children.
Swain says he took the same approach away from the ball field.
“He always tried to help people, encourage people, try to correct them,” said Danny Swain.
Ball field flags hung a half staff today. The department has already announced they'll name a field for him to remember his service.
“Community policing” seems be a buzzword these days - getting officers more involved with people. Folks here say Duck was all of that before any of that was cool.
Brewton was a candidate to succeed Sheriff Tippins and was slated to be on the ballot in November. main incomplete at this point. We’ll let you know when they’re finalized.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.