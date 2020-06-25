COVID-19 not slowing fireworks sales

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Several fireworks shows have been canceled in the Lowcountry.
This includes Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island. But all those cancellations doesn’t mean people won’t be seeing light shows on the Fourth of July. They may just be doing it themselves.
“We have had, we have been busy ever since we opened it back up May 4,” said Crazy Joe’s manager Debbie Hayes.
Crazy Joe’s in Hardeeville has been busy.
“It was our best Memorial Day ever in history.”
After the cancellation of fireworks shows in the Lowcountry, like the ones at Shelter Cove and Skull Creek, the store has seen customers who want to create their own shows.
Every year, buyers come to the Hardeeville Superstore from all over the southeast.
“A lot of families are coming and buying their stuff because they know their shows are canceled. I’ve already gotten them as far up north, Florida, my Georgia people are still coming back, South Carolina, a lot of them have already come from South Carolina.”
But this year, COVID-19 may have helped their sales more than normal summertime months would.
“This is my seventh shipment on fireworks since we open back up.”
“It’s been very, I mean we are busy this time of year. OK? But yes sales has picked up tremendously.”
Those shooting off fireworks at home should always read the instructions and keep children away from any danger.
