Cunningham calls for temporary statewide mask requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Joe Cunningham is calling for a temporary statewide mask requirement for South Carolina.
Cunningham said the state can’t afford another shutdown, and he wants businesses to stay open, schools to reopen, and people to stay safe, but wants to get COVID-19 cases under control and slow the spread.
“It’s time for a temporary statewide mask requirement,” Cunningham said in a tweet Wednesday night.
The latest numbers released on Wednesday afternoon by the Department of Health and Environmental Control shows 1,291 new cases of COVID-19 which is a new record for the state. Charleston County had the third highest number of new cases reported with 175 new cases.
Local leaders are expected to consider ordinances requiring people to wear face masks in their municipalities.
On Thursday, the City of Charleston will look into an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in certain circumstances. And earlier this week, Mayor Will Haynie said he wanted Mt. Pleasant’s town council to consider a face mask regulation.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina residents are now required to wear face masks in public.
