Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 6-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Upper level moisture will also impact us today. This will give us a chance for showers and storms. A cold front will stall over the area into Friday. The front will not have a lot of moisture so rain chances remain low and we'll see slightly cooler temps thanks to more clouds. High pressure returns Saturday into next week. In the tropics there is no tropical development in the next 5 days.
Today will become mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-90.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms mainly through midnight, lows 72-75.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 90-93.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers before midnight, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.