Garden City Police Department investigating deadly shooting on Oak Street

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Thursday.
According to the police department, a victim was found on Oak Street near 2nd Street at about 12:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds. The victim - identified as 32-year-old Michael Phillip Peguese, of Columbus, Ga. - was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information needs to call Garden City Police 912-966-7787 or remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
