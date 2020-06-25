Good News: Lowcountry Professional Women in Building Association formed

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The health crisis did not prevent a group of women in the Lowcountry from moving forward in business.
When the National Homebuilders Association held their annual meeting virtually, they introduced a new reality to the industry in the Lowcountry.
“I’d like to ask the board do we have a motion to accept the request to form a Professional Women in Builders Council at the Hilton Head Homebuilders Association.
“It was a long wait, but it was really exciting to hear our name officially associated as an official council of the PWB.”
On June 16, the vision of 13 women who work in a male-dominated industry was realized, when the Lowcountry chapter of Professional Women in Building received its charter, becoming the first organization of its kind in South Carolina.
“We’ve got a great group of families here in the building industry that we were’t really engaging with, so we started exploring the option to create a Professional Women in Building Council and we found a tremendous number of women interested, we have a great founding charter group member.”
“I think it’s a good opportunity to encourage other women in the business to encourage them that you can be respected and you can be knowledgeable of how to build a house.”
The PWB will represent women who plan homes, design homes, oversee construction and manage every detail.
“Anybody who can help you buy, build, renovate or maintain your home is represented in our membership.”
The new organization will benefit all of them and possibly expand their numbers.
“There’s different work programs we can get involved with, different levels of participation at the state level and the national level our numbers can get involved in.”
“It’s very exciting. It’s exciting to be able to help other women and show them that they can get into this field.”
The Professional Women in Building Lowcountry chapter will operate under the umbrella of the state and national Home Builders Associations.
