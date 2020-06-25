Port Wentworth rezoning request approved for warehouses

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - More industrial development could be coming to Port Wentworth soon.
In a 4 to 2 vote, Port Wentworth council approved rezoning of a property from commercial to industrial zoning.
The change will allow a developer to move ahead with plans for warehouses off of Highway 21 in the Monteith area. Residents criticized the move.
They are concerned about more truck traffic in the area, but the developer says the previous commercial zoning would have driven even more of that traffic through the area.
“Our traffic study from our engineer actually showed 35 percent less traffic with the zoning that was approved tonight, and we’re improving the road and the intersection so we felt like it was a win-win for all,” said Wilson Burns, CEO of Greenland Developers.
Burns says the plans include more buffers and landscaping than their previous proposal.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.