Statesboro mayor posts message to Facebook about COVID-19 cases increasing in Bulloch Co.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s Mayor Jonathan McCollar addressed a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Bulloch County.
In a Facebook post, the mayor said Bulloch County had reported 108 cases on June 15 and that number jumped to 219 cases on Wednesday, June 24. That's more than a 100 percent increase in new cases in less than two weeks.
Mayor McCollar is asking residents to take this seriously. The mayor said many Statesboro businesses have shut down due to potential and confirmed COVID-19 exposure and the mayor said he applauds those businesses.
He also asked people to continue to support local restaurants but to get take-out instead.
The mayor also asked people to continue to wear masks.
