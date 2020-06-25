Thursday: More clouds, but less rain, in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s warm and muggy this morning. A few inland showers are roaming the area; diminishing within a couple hours.
The temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon and is forecast to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with scattered afternoon and early evening rain, storms.
Hotter weather is on the way!
Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon and early evening Friday. Temperatures remain hot this weekend as dust settles over the area. A hazy sky is in the forecast into early next week. The chance of rain may, briefly, spike Sunday. Scattered rain and storms are possible. But, many will remain dry.
Slightly cooler, wetter weather returns by the middle of next week.
Happy Friday Eve,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.