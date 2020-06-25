U.S. Army Parachute Team salutes healthcare workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Army is showing its appreciation for healthcare workers by jumping out of planes.
You may have seen members of the Army’s Parachute Demonstration team jump near Memorial Health and St. Joseph’s/Candler Thursday.
The group says Thursday’s demonstration is their way of saluting healthcare workers for their tremendous work in the fight against COVID-19.
“This actually gives us a little bit of a break and actually gives us a chance to get away from the unit, talk to our friends a little bit. That way we have time to regroup and go back in and do what we have to do,” said Marie Drown, RN at St. Joesph’s Hospital.
The jump team is called the “Black Daggers.” All of the members are volunteers from throughout the Army special operations community.
