Book on race now in high demand

“But now we’ve had to dress other books down, like White Fragility, that talk about why do non-African-Americans, Caucasians in particular, not want to have this conversation about race. But then there’s a book also called, So You Want To Talk About Race, where now you engage in the conversations. And another book that I throw out there too is Blind Spot. It talks about the prejudices that we all have, the biases, we all are bias, we all have our prejudices, so we now understand, some of us are put in a blind spot,” said Dr. Jamal Toure', Historian, Geechee Kunda. “How To Be An Anti-Racist, White Fragility, Me and White Supremacy, Blind Spot, So You Want to Talk About Race, White Rage - those are the books right there, the initial books. And what’s so wild about this, you can read some of them online.”