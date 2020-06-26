Book on race now in high demand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Demand for books on race relations seems to be at a high right now. Just last week, the majority of the books in the non-fiction top ten list of the New York Times dealt with race.
Locally, E Shavers Booksellers say they’ve seen a trend as well. The front window of the independent bookstore in downtown Savannah is filled with books on race and how to deal with the issue, and that list is long.
Jamal Toure’ teaches Africana Studies and Criminal Justice. he has a few suggestions for starters.
“But now we’ve had to dress other books down, like White Fragility, that talk about why do non-African-Americans, Caucasians in particular, not want to have this conversation about race. But then there’s a book also called, So You Want To Talk About Race, where now you engage in the conversations. And another book that I throw out there too is Blind Spot. It talks about the prejudices that we all have, the biases, we all are bias, we all have our prejudices, so we now understand, some of us are put in a blind spot,” said Dr. Jamal Toure', Historian, Geechee Kunda. “How To Be An Anti-Racist, White Fragility, Me and White Supremacy, Blind Spot, So You Want to Talk About Race, White Rage - those are the books right there, the initial books. And what’s so wild about this, you can read some of them online.”
Toure’ says we’ve been through this before in just about every century. He says we are not monolithic and we are not a nation of one group. We are a group of different cultures, and knowing about the past can give you hope for the future.
“When you know that story, you begin to see the rich tapestry of our nation, and see our connection, see how we’re all tied together, as opposed to thinking that we are isolated, just in our own groups. No, we’re tied together and that’s the beauty of our story right here,” said Toure'. “Because I’m from Savannah, I know about Yamacraw. In Yamacraw at one time, there weren’t just Native Americans there. But later on, you now see Africans there, along with European immigrants, all in Yamacraw together. And some people remember the stories of those people being right there, so for me, I have hope, because I know my story, I know my history.”
Toure’ says it’s important for all groups to learn about each other, saying right now we all deal with a lot of mythologies. He also gives tours in Savannah, and he hopes that what he teaches is carried back home.
“I give information to non-African-Americans so they can take back to their communities. To take back to their families and take back to their churches. They plant the seed and the seed will get germinated,” Toure’ says. “The burden is not on black folks to tell white folks how to think and feel about them. It’s now time for white folks to get information and go back to other Caucasians and share that information with them so we change this world.”
List of suggested books:
- So You Want To Talk About Race-Ijeoma Oluo
- The New Jim Crow-Michelle Alexander
- White Fragility-Robin Diangelo
- How to Be Less Stupid About Race-Crystal M. Fleming
- White Rage-Carol Anderson
- Me and White Supremacy-Layla F. Saad
- Blind Spot-Mahzarin Banaji
- How To Be An Antiracist-Ibram X. Kendi
