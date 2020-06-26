Bulloch County school leaders working on COVID-19 safety plan

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Bulloch County could return to on-campus classes August 3. But district leaders are still wrestling with how they can reduce the COVID-19 exposure risk.
The school board’s marathon work session seemed to highlight the range of opinions people have when it comes to COVID-19 and the balance between class instruction and school safety.
District staff introduced their tentative plan to bring 11,000 students back to campuses across the county and minimize the chances of spreading the virus. The idea of students in classes and on buses has many parents uneasy.
“It’s completely on my mind every moment, I’m thinking about how this is going to affect my son,” said parent Sharon Hill.
The plan tentatively relied on parents checking temperatures at home before sending kids to school and suggesting masks but not requiring them. Some parents spoke over the presentation to voice their concerns.
District leaders say there's no single plan that will satisfy everyone but they have to find what they can practically do and still conduct school.
“We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to protect time for the teaching and learning to occur while keeping our students safe. The question is, how do you define safe,” asked Superintendent Charles Wilson.
They held off on approving a plan until they hear more from parents and even tabled a motion to push back the start of school until after Labor Day.
They’ll be holding listening sessions to get more input from parents with a plan as they get closer and closer to the scheduled first day of school.
