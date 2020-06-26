CCPD: Missing 54-year-old located, is safe

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Chatham County Police Department states that 54-year-old Moses Gist has been located and is safe.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chatham County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Police say 54-year-old Moses Gist was last seen in west Chatham County and was last heard from around 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
Gist is described as 5′09″ tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on Gist’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-652-6920.
