CNT gives bi-monthly update to county commission, first with interim director

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team continues their work in the community, pulling drugs, guns and suspected dealers and traffickers off the streets in Chatham County.
Friday, the agency’s interim director gave his first bi-monthly report as the CNT leader to County Commission.
In an earlier conversation with the interim director of CNT, he said that he was not seeking the position full-time but added that the search for the agency lead is going well.
Until that search is complete, former Chatham County Police and Savannah Police Officer Michael Izzo will be giving bi-monthly updates to Chatham County Commissioners like he did Friday.
Izzo says his agency will continue to focus on conviction rates rather than arrest rates. Over the months of March and April this year, of the 14 arrested by CNT agents on drug-related charges, 13 were repeat offenders.
Year to date, CNT has pulled just over $135,000 worth of illegal drugs off the streets of Chatham County, including a notable bust from earlier this year where agents, partnering up with the DEA, found thousands of meth pills in the Savannah area.
“We seized 1,277 grams of methamphetamine pills, three kilograms of powder methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, ten-pill die casts, digital scales, a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber pistol and $980 in U.S. currency,” said Izzo.
A total of 19 guns have also been seized in CNT busts so far this year.
