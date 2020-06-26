Coast Guard searching for boater who fell overboard Thursday night

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - As dawn broke Friday morning, Coast Guard crews continued their search for a boater reported missing late Thursday night.
The Coast Guard Charleston Sector Command Center said an active search in the Cooper and Wando Rivers began after they received a call at approximately 10:17 p.m. Thursday night.
Coast Guard members say two people fell overboard from a boat. Two other boats joined in the search and were able to get one of the two back on board. There was no word on that person’s condition.
Crews mobilized from the Remleys Point Boat Landing in Mount Pleasant for the search.
There was no sign of the second person.
Officials have not yet been able to confirm whether the person who fell overboard was wearing a life vest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.