Complaints over code violations in Walthourville

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville in Liberty County has received an increasing amount of complaints over code violations.
The police chief says vacant, unsafe properties, overgrown vegetation and litter have always been a problem in Walthourville.
However, the police chief says the City has been getting an increasing amount of complaints about these city code violations.
Chief Jerry Blash is now on a mission to address this ongoing issue that, he says, poses safety hazards to the community.
Blash also says unkempt property hurts the city's appearance.
One woman agrees as she’s been having a hard time selling property.
“When potential buyers come into the area, they have a problem looking at this and thinking that ‘Oh we’re going to be living around the corner from this.’ It gives a bad outlook for the people who purchase the property and future owners of property,” said Kimberly Davis who owns property in Walthourville.
Chief Blash says when the City is notified about code violations, he gives the homeowner a warning, even offers help to get the property up to code.
“We don’t want to cite people, of course these are our people. We don’t want to cite them. We want them to take a stake in the community to keep their community beautiful,” said Chief Blash.
If residents would like to report any city code violations, they are encouraged to call City Hall or the Walthourville Police Department.
