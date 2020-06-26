Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-26-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Inland trough continues over the southeast into next week. A cold front will stall north of the area Wednesday into Friday. Sarahan dust will continue into the weekend. This will give the area colorful sunrise and sunsets. In the tropics there is no tropical development in the next 5 days.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms mainly through midnight, lows 72-76.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, mainly before midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
