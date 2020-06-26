Estill Police looking for man wanted for Aggravated Assault

ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) - The Estill Police Department is asking for information that could help lead to the arrest of a man wanted for Aggravated Assault.
Police say on June 22, after a verbal altercation, Devin White is alleged to have followed the victims into town driving a grey Ford Crown Victoria.
White then allegedly brandished a firearm toward the victims who fled as they called for assistance.
On Thursday, police saw the grey Ford Crown Victoria driving through a residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle refused to stop.
The vehicle then began traveling south on U.S. 321 until the driver identified, as Devin White, and an unknown passenger fled into the wood line down the railroad tracks.
Officers were unable to locate them.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Estill Police Department or Hampton County Dispatch.
Police are asking the public not to approach White or make any attempt to apprehend him. They believe he is in the possession of at least one firearm.
White is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights. More charges may be forthcoming.
