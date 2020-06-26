First black woman wins seat on Lyons City Council

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Lyons Ward 2 Councilwoman Sonja Eason says in order to see change you need to be the change. She says this is what she had in mind when she chose to run for this seat.
“To me, it’s a privilege, it’s an honor. I’m humbled, I am grateful,” Eason said.
Eason says Lyons is and will always be the place she calls home. Now, she can call City Hall her second home as she won a seat on council.
“There’s never been an African American woman on the council. This is a great time for the City of Lyons especially with everything that’s going on in the world,” Eason said.
It was a close race for the seat. Eason won by two votes, 101-99.
“It’s time for some diversity,” she said.
During her campaign, Eason says she wanted the voters to know she's big on integrity, telling the truth and making change.
Some of the changes she has in mind for the city are with the idea of getting more involvement within the community.
“We have a lot of roads that need fixed. That was one of the major things we saw during the campaign time. We need some things done for the kids. The kids don’t have anything to do, they’re just hanging out on the block,” Eason said.
Eason says winning her seat during this time has made an even bigger impact, she says, for the black community.
“All lives matter. We have to put policies in place, and we have to adhere to those policies in order for change to come,” Eason said.
Eason says she hopes making history on Lyons City Council will inspire others to follow her lead.
"They should just strive to be better and strive to be involved with the community so they can know what's going on."
Eason thanks her community for giving her the opportunity she'd always wanted.
"To my community, thank you so much! I will represent you well."
Eason says she’s eager to get started on her training. She says her first official meeting with the other council members will be on July 7. This is also the day she’ll be sworn in.
