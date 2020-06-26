Friday: Hotter, hazier weather builds in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s in many areas. A few spots are closer to 80°. The forecast is mostly dry this morning.
Temperatures warm to near 90° by noon and peak in the mid-90s away from the beach. Some upper 90s are possible. More haze will be up in the sky today, thanks to Saharan Dust. One isolated afternoon, and early evening, thundershowers are possible.
A generally hot and hazy weekend is in the first alert forecast. If rain develops it’ll be relatively brief and light; focused on afternoons and early evening.
Slightly cooler, wetter weather builds in by the middle of next week.
