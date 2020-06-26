Gov. McMaster to hold Friday afternoon briefing on COVID-19

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state health leaders will hold a news conference Friday on the state’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus.
That briefing is set for 4 p.m. from the state's Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
The briefing comes three days after McMaster announced the Palmetto Priority initiative, a restaurant safety push to show patrons restaurants that have pledged strict safety measures that include requiring all employees to wear masks, to undergo additional safety training, to implement sanitation procedures between customers.
The state announced 1,291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, a single day record in new cases.
As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 28,962 and the total number of deaths reported had reached 691.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control estimated earlier this week based on available data that 81% of patients who had been ill from the virus had recovered and the remaining 19% were still ill.
