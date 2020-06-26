GSU awarded $3.25M grant for the Medical Laboratory Science Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University was just awarded a $3.25 million grant that will help them increase diversity in the Medical Laboratory Science Program on the Armstrong Campus.
While these medical professionals are usually behind the scenes running tests, their role is critical to community health.
Over the next five years students from disadvantaged backgrounds can apply for a scholarship of up to $40,000 a year.
School leaders believe this is big step toward better reflecting and better serving the community.
GSU won the scholarship before. Over the past three years‚ they’ve seen diversity in their classes increase by 50 percent.
“It is especially rewarding for me to watch my students work so hard graduate and have successful careers and for me the scholarship really means that I am able to show my students, my future students that their lives truly do matter to us and the lives of their families, and the lives of their communities and they are able to go on. This scholarship is life changing,” said Amy Frazier, Lecturer for Medical Laboratory Science Program for the Department of Diagnostics and Therapeutic Science at Georgia Southern University.
GSU’s Medical Laboratory Science program is a four year degree and leaders say they have a 100 percent job placement rate.
