’Healthcare Heroes’ free all summer at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park will be honoring healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free weekday admission for all healthcare workers and first responders through July.
Healthcare professionals will receive free single-day admission every weekday through July 31.
You can find a list of eligible professions here.
“If you’re a healthcare worker, you are a hero to us,” said Molly Deese, the vice president and general manager. “We owe so much to the men and women who have worked tirelessly over the last few months, and this is a small way for us to express our gratitude.”
The theme park and Splash Island Waterpark reopened to all pass holders and guests on June 22 with added health and safety measures and a year-long extension for current pass holders.
The park is open seven days a week through August 2.
Before visiting, officials said guests can learn about the park’s new safety measures and procedures here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.