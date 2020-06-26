J. F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill reopens with upgrades

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many places in our area, J. F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill has been closed for months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But that ended Friday morning when the park officially re-opened, and it has a few new additions.
The city reopened the park at 10:30 a.m. The city’s park director, Harvey Lashley, says they have added new benches, turf, swing sets, sunshades, and equipment for children with disabilities.
The city allocated the funds for the enhancements last year. It’s paid for with SPLOST dollars.
Crews started work on it earlier this year. Lashley says working through the governor’s stay at home orders wasn’t easy.
”COVID-19 made it tough, but we have some good players here in Richmond Hill. All of this work was done during COVID-19, but yeah, it made it difficult,” Lashley said.
The city had to postpone its big 4th of July celebration, so they hope by opening the playground this weekend, kids will hopefully still be able to have some fun.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.