Savannah officer fired after making controversial Facebook post about privilege

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah police officer has been fired this week for a Facebook post the department says violated their conduct policies.
Former Officer Edwin Myrick shared a post about "privilege" on his personal Facebook page on June 16. The first line of the social media post said, "Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you've never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance."
An internal investigation was launched. On June 19, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter sent an official memo to Myrick which read in part, "I have concluded that termination of your employment is appropriate for this matter."
The Savannah Police Department cited two violations which lead to this final decision. The memo states Myrick violated a conduct policy, which reads in part, "Employees shall not engage in offensive or harassing conduct, verbal or physical, towards fellow employees, supervisors or the public during work hours or off-duty hours."
The second violation involves the police department's internet use policy. That policy states, "Employees of the SPD are prohibited from using the internet or any other electronic communications medium to harass, annoy, embarrass, belittle or oppress any other person. This prohibition applies to both on-duty and off-duty conduct."
The internal investigation documents obtained by WTOC also reveal Myrick's statements about the post. He told investigators that he did not see anything about race contained in the post.
Myrick also stated he believed the post was referencing himself as he had previously taken advantage of government assistance programs.
