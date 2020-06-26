U.S. Army holding virtual hiring events

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Army is holding virtual hiring events next week, part of a nationwide push to recruit qualified individuals. There are 150 different career options to choose from.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way agencies conduct business, including the Army. Now, recruitment efforts are all done virtually.
Applicants can still go into recruiting centers, like in Pooler, but the Army still has to follow social distancing guidelines.
"The Army is very versatile, so we've had to adapt certain concepts."
The Army has always had an online presence, but it's become more important now than ever.
“With a lot of schools being closed and things of that nature, stuff that we normally do as far as going out into the community, we’re doing virtually now,” Army Recruiter Staff Sgt. Kevin Gupton said.
During next week's Army National Hiring Days, Staff Sgt. Gupton says the Army is looking to hire 10,000 new soldiers with qualified applicants eligible for $2,000 bonus.
A big focus during the hiring days is education; letting people know enlisting in the Army isn't only combat jobs.
“Medical, aviation, intelligence, mechanical, computers and technology, media,” Army Virtual Recruiter Sgt. First Class Guillermo Rodriquez said.
Officials say the army can be looked at as a steppingstone for a long-term career goal.
“The thing that they’re going to get, besides experience, is leadership development,” Arm Battalion Commander Lt. Col. David Henning said.
Applications will all be done online, while enlistment process remains the same.
"We can give you a test online, come in and go confirm that test at the MEP station and we'll get you off the training that way."
The Army’s National Hiring Days begins next Tuesday and runs until July 2. More information on this virtual campaign can be found by clicking here.
