Vidalia recreational sports to resume in July

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Many cities have canceled their recreational ball seasons, but the City of Vidalia has decided they can safely move forward with theirs.
Initially the recreation department says they were going to do away with the season. However, when the governor continued to open things up they changed their minds.
The recreation director says they do have all of their bases covered, to be able to play safely.
Recreational baseball, softball and t-ball will take over the fields in mid July. Registration has begun and a new registration window will be open until next Friday.
Recreation Department Director, Matt Smith says for those who did choose to get a refund and not play can change their minds and re-sign up. Smith says signage will be up around the park and things like the bleachers, dugouts, bathrooms and bats will be sanitized in between games.
Around 500 kids were initially signed up, Smith says that number has gone down a little bit.
“Surprisingly we have not had that many people wanting their refund. We found that they want to play and they want to get out and do stuff. As long as we can make it safe enough and follow specific guidelines to help enhance that, I think we will be able to do it,” said Smith.
Smith says they encourage people to bring their own chairs to maintain social distancing. He also says they will make the decision to cancel the season only if the cases do spike.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.