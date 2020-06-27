Beaufort to hold emergency meeting to consider requiring face mask in public buildings

BEAUFORT, S.C., (WTOC) - Beaufort City Council will hold an emergency meeting to consider requiring face masks inside public buildings.
The considered ordinance would require the public to wear face coverings in buildings within City limits that are open to the public. It would also require employees within those buildings to wear a mask.
The ordinance says:
- All persons entering any building open to the public in the City must wear a face covering while inside the building.
- All restaurants, retail establishments of every description, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the municipal limits of the City shall require their employees to wear a Face Covering at all times that the employees are in any area where the general public is allowed or when the employees must be in close proximity to one another. This requirement also applies to all persons providing or utilizing public or commercial transportation, including tours; and all businesses or employees while interacting with people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.
If passed, the ordinance would become effective at 11:59 p.m. on June 30.
The emergency meeting will be conducted Monday at 10 a.m. on Zoom and live streamed on the City’s Facebook page. (https://bit.ly/2VpG4tR)
Public comment can be made on the City’s Facebook page or e-mailed to City Clerk Ivette Burgess, iburgess@cityofbeaufort.org .
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.