Dusty conditions continue through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Air quality has been poor this afternoon due to the warm temperatures and the Saharan dust which is thick today. Visibility is less than seven miles for many communities as well. Our Special Weather Statement is set to expire at 6PM, but people with asthma or other respiratory issues should limit time outside this evening, if possible.
Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s with “feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll remain warm through the evening, with temperatures still feeling near 90 degrees at sunset.
Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 8:18PM I 7.7′ 2:05AM I 0.2′ 8:46AM
An isolated shower or two will be possible this evening, but the vast majority of us will remain dry through Sunday morning.
Morning lows bottom out in the mid 70s, with dust still around on Sunday. We’ll quickly warm near 90 degrees already by noon with highs in the mid 90s. “feels like” temperatures will top out near the triple digits. The heat combined with dust will lead to unfavorable air quality once again. Limit time outside if possible.
Dust lingers into Monday, but we will get a break from it midweek. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoon with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two possible after lunchtime.
Our chance for rain increases during the middle of the week, lasting through the end of the week. This will assist in knocking down temperatures a bit, with highs in the lower 90s.
-Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
