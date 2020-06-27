Hot, dusty Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, but the heaviest of the rain will dissipate just after midnight.
Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 2:05AM I 0.2′ 8:46AM I 7.5′ 2:49PM
Morning lows bottom out in the mid 70s, with dust still around on Sunday. We’ll quickly warm near 90 degrees already by noon with highs in the mid 90s. “feels like” temperatures will top out near the triple digits. The heat combined with dust will lead to unfavorable air quality once again. Limit time outside if possible.
Dust lingers into Monday, but we will get a break from it midweek. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoon with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two possible after lunchtime.
Our chance for rain increases during the middle of the week, lasting through the end of the week. This will assist in knocking down temperatures a bit, with highs in the lower 90s.
-Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
