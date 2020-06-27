March on St. Helena Island seeks to inspire Lowcountry youth

“That’s something as a black male educator you always try to bring,” Turral said. “You see the kids that notice you’re at the door everyday, you see the kids that notice when you don’t take days off of work. And you start to be the most stable black figure in their lives, and so if i can bring them anything this year, I’m going to bring stability and hope and let them know that Mr. Turral is still here. We’re still here, the community is here and we’re going to get through it together.”