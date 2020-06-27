Statesboro City Hall closed to public after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro City Hall is closed to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
This was confirmed by City Manager Charles Penny in a post on the city’s Facebook page Saturday.
In part, the statement said, “The City of Statesboro says the employee was asymptomatic and was sent home for testing after they notified their supervisor that they had been to a local business which had recently closed due to a positive COVID-19 employee. All coworkers who came in contact with the staff member have been notified, will be tested, and are self-isolating for the next 14 day.”
“All of us at the City of Statesboro send our best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to our affected staff member,” Penny said. “We’ve been making necessary precautions and preparations to protect our employees and the public, but we knew there was a chance the virus would reach our workforce as it continues to spread across the nation.”
Since the beginning of March, the City of Statesboro has contracted a professional cleaning service to thoroughly clean City buildings weekly. Masks and temperature and symptom checks have been required inside by all visitors.
City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice, and City employees will continue to report to work. Utility customers will still be able to pay their bills through the following methods:
- City Hall drop boxes located at the front porch and back parking lot
- By phone at 833-262-5907
- Online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/statesboroga/
Utility disconnections will be suspended from June 29 through July 3.
