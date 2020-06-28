Alzheimer’s Association continues to provide virtual services during ongoing pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While the on-going coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic still threatens the health of millions across the nation.
The pandemic continues to create additional challenges for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, their families, and caregivers.
The in-person services that shifted to virtual delivery include a 24/7 helpline, support groups, and education programs.
The association said over 150,000 in Georgia are suffering from Alzheimer’s and under the care of 540,000 caregivers.
They are continuing to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to help caregivers and their families. The association said they are looking forward to meeting the needs of families during these unprecedented times.
“We know that caregiving, can be challenging, it is a rewarding role but it is also very challenging, and it is even more challenging in the middle of a pandemic,” said Program Lead Director Rebekah Davis.
”Oftentimes they may not be able to see their loved ones if they are in a long term care community, they may not have as frequent contact with them,” said Davis.
The association encourages people to take advantage of the free programs so people can understand what to expect and be prepared to meet the changes ahead.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.