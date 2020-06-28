City of Beaufort to hold emergency meeting on proposed mask ordinance

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -Beaufort City Council is holding an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss an ordinance that would require people to wear face masks inside public buildings.
Mayor Billy Keyserling says all municipalities should’ve been doing this sooner. He says he wants the ordinance to be in effect before a busy 4th of July weekend.
Mayor Keyserling says he’s been urging the governor to make a statewide mandate requiring masks in public places. With little control on that front, Keyserling says he’s decided to put this mandate in place within the city. The ordinance says people who go into any public building within the city limits must wear a face covering while inside. Per the ordinance, this includes restaurants, retail shops, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies. Keyserling says if the ordinance passes it’ll go into effect on July 1 and last for 30 days or more.
“I think that by the end of next week we’ll be well on our way to doing it,” said Mayor Keyserling. “The goal is not to arrest people. The goal is not to make money writing tickets. The goal is simply to get people to be mindful and respectful of each other, knowing that it’s a sure way that we can prevent the spread.”
The mayor says this ordinance will be enforced by the city’s parking attendants and other codes inspectors.
