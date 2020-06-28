City of Beaufort to hold emergency meeting on proposed mask ordinance

Mayor Keyserling says he’s been urging the governor to make a statewide mandate requiring masks in public places. With little control on that front, Keyserling says he’s decided to put this mandate in place within the city. The ordinance says people who go into any public building within the city limits must wear a face covering while inside. Per the ordinance, this includes restaurants, retail shops, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies. Keyserling says if the ordinance passes it’ll go into effect on July 1 and last for 30 days or more.